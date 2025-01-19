Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 280,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.24.

Progressive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $243.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $166.92 and a twelve month high of $270.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $164,870.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,137,465.20. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $748,678.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,555.95. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,222,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

