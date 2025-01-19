Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:COF opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.31.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,487. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.