iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Boosted by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $66.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

