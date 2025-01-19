Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.44% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 29.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,856.35. This represents a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 91,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,019.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,446,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,801,865.40. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,836 shares of company stock worth $6,863,316 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.90.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

