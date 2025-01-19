First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

