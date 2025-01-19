InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 100,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $131.68.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

