Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
