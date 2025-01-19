Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.