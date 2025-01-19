NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Stake Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,934 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

