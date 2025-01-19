Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 71.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,713 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $9,924,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after acquiring an additional 429,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $5,204,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ING. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

