Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 14,079 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $10.53 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

