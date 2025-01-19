Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 545 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in American International Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,831,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in American International Group by 280.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,859 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,163,000 after acquiring an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in American International Group by 83.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after acquiring an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in American International Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,286,000 after acquiring an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently -47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

