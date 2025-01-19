Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 44 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

