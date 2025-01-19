Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,028,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,175,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after buying an additional 86,336 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in DraftKings by 238.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 1.0 %

DKNG stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,183 shares of company stock worth $41,303,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

