Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after acquiring an additional 941,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,157,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,877,000 after purchasing an additional 120,939 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 20,555,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,763,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,547,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,035,000 after buying an additional 598,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.51 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Morefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,200. This trade represents a 60.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

