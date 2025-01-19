Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,895 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.65.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

