Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 160 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in US Foods by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

USFD opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research raised shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

