Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,806 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 201.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 716,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 506,044 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,032 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 236,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 167,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sebold Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 108,613 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

