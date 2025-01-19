Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 45,911 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 188,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

