Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 92.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 83.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 46.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. This represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. The trade was a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Valvoline stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

