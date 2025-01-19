15,027 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

