Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Crocs by 64.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 83.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.