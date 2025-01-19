Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $9,105,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. UBS Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $178.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

