Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $512,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $26,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WSM opened at $202.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares in the company, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.