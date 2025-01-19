Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $248.52 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $203.33 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.