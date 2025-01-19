Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.25 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.