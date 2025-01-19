Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. This represents a 21.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total value of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $504.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $462.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $510.79.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.