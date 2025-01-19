Carnegie Investment Counsel Takes $490,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,905,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,045 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 341,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 316,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 58,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

