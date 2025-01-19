Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $268,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $757.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $654.99 and a 200-day moving average of $725.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $577.00 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.