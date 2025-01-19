Empirical Asset Management LLC Buys 11,562 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 195,682 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 241,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

