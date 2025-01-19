Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 188,568 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 10,522.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $187.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

