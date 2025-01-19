Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.