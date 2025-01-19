Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 49,353 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,641,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 207,649 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,969,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 262,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,780,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 411,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.