H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after acquiring an additional 255,354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,492,000 after acquiring an additional 939,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,484,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,418,000 after purchasing an additional 606,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 777,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 732,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HRB stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.