Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 616 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $185,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,841.12. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. The trade was a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $69.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

