Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 242 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

