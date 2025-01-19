Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $681.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $949.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $666.25 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
