Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $681.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $949.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $666.25 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $895.00 to $795.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.38.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

