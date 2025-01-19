Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,663,000 after acquiring an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $269.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.16. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $226.74 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

