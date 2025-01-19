Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 74 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 13.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,133,000 after acquiring an additional 522,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,153,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Noel B. Geer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.13 per share, with a total value of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,260. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.73 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.