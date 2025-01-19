Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 311.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 141,277 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,947.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 136,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.9 %

MPWR stock opened at $625.82 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.71 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.06 and a 200 day moving average of $774.80.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $4,656,631. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

