Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,298,000 after buying an additional 7,561,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after acquiring an additional 498,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $320.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $242.54 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -48.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

