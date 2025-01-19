Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $549,399,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.0 %

DPZ opened at $427.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.22.

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.