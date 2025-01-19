Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

