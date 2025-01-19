Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STZ. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of STZ opened at $184.05 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.51 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,045.58. This represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

