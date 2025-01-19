4,275 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.16 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.