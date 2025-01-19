Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Trimmed by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,016 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $522.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.32 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

