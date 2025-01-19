Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,654,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,226,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,624,000 after acquiring an additional 70,776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 664,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,361,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 19.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 587,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,254,000 after buying an additional 93,851 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $756.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $706.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.04. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

