Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $169.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $571,554.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,319,326.02. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE RJF opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.56. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $171.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.