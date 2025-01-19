Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $83.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.