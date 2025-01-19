Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 64,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

