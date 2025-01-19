Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.78.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price objective (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

